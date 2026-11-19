Stolarz will guard the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Kings, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Stolarz is in line for his third start over Toronto's last four contests. He's coming off his third consecutive loss, but he performed well in the last outing, surrendering just one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Edmonton. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder has a 5-4-0 record, a 2.69 GAA and a .906 save percentage across nine appearances this season. He'll draw a favorable matchup Thursday against the Kings, who currently rank 26th in the NHL with 2.74 goals per game this season. Stolarz is a solid spot start in deep fantasy leagues ahead of Thursday's slate.