Stolarz allowed three goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Devils. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Stolarz got the start in the second half of a back-to-back, but the Maple Leafs' offense didn't deliver. This performance ended his three-game winning streak, in which he didn't allow more than two goals in any game. Stolarz is now 5-2-0 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage across seven starts. Sergei Bobrovsky hasn't been able to get into a groove this season, allowing Stolarz to play a bit more than the average backup. Both goalies will carry significant risk in the coming week as the Maple Leafs are set to host the Avalanche on Tuesday, the Wild on Thursday and the Oilers on Saturday.