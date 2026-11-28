Stolarz made 28 saves Friday in a 3-1 win over the Bruins.

He looked a bit off early; he was caught watching Matthew Poitras in front of his net instead of the puck on the Bruins goal, which beat him high. It stood out because Stolarz is 6-foot-6, and Poitras is six inches shorter. A high goal is simply a bad play. But Stolarz rebounded nicely, and he earned the game's second star for his work. He's started the Leafs last three games, going 2-1-0 with two straight wins. Sergei Bobrovsky gets the start Saturday, but watch for Stolarz to continue to get a lot of starts as long as his game continues to shine.