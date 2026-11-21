Stolarz will patrol the home crease in Saturday's clash against the Blue Jackets, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Stolarz is currently battling to help the Maple Leafs shake their recent eight-game losing skid. Despite being tagged with an 0-3-1 record over that span, he's posted solid numbers with a 2.77 GAA and an .894 save percentage over his last four outings. Overall, the 32-year-old backstop has a 5-4-1 record, a 2.70 GAA and a .904 save percentage. He should continue to see frequent appearances in net while Sergei Bobrovsky's struggles persist. Stolarz will have a solid chance to bounce back Saturday against the Blue Jackets, who currently rank last in the NHL with 2.40 goals per game this season.