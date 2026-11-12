Stolarz will guard the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Wild, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Stolarz had his three-game win streak snapped Sunday, when the Maple Leafs' offense was shut out in a 4-0 loss to New Jersey. Overall, the 32-year-old goaltender has a 5-2-0 record, a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage over seven appearances. He's performed quite well when Toronto has called upon him to spell Sergei Bobrovsky. Stolarz is a solid spot start in deep fantasy leagues Thursday despite the difficult matchup against Minnesota.