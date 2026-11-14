Stolarz will guard the home net in Saturday's clash against the Oilers, per Jesse Blake SDPN Sports.

Stolarz is set to start his second consecutive game for the first time in the 2026-27 campaign. Despite being handed a loss in each of his last two outings, he's been solid overall with a 5-3-0 record, a 2.90 GAA and a .900 save percentage across eight appearances this season. With Sergei Bobrovsky currently on a five-game losing skid, Stolarz could continue to carve out a larger share of the opportunities in net if he can continue to keep the Maple Leafs in contention each night. However, he's a risky fantasy option Saturday against one of the league's top offenses, as Edmonton averages four goals per game this season.