Kampf (personal) has rejoined the team at training camp Wednesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Kampf -- who was away for personal reasons -- was skating with the non-game group meaning he won't suit up versus Montreal on Wednesday. In his first season with the Leafs, the 27-year-old winger appeared in all 82 games which saw him set career highs in goals (11), points (26) and ice time per game (15:16). Barring any lengthy injury absences, Kampf should be capable of putting up another 20-plus point season in 2022-23.