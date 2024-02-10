Kampf (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.
Kampf was already ruled out through at least Saturday's game in Ottawa, which will be his third straight missed game. The 29-year-old will be eligible to return from injured reserve once he's healthy. He has eight points in 46 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Set to miss next three games•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Won't play Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Ice time dropping again•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Second goal in as many games•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Ice time dropping•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Staying with Leafs•