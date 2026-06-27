Maple Leafs' Ethan Mackenzie: Overage defender joins Leafs

Mackenzie was the 69th overall pick by Toronto in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

MacKenzie was eligible for the 2025 Draft and wasn't selected. He returned to WHL Edmonton and had a huge year, averaging nearly a point-per-game (22 goals, 58 points in 59 games) while also making the Canadian World Junior team. MacKenzie's role fluctuated throughout the course of the tournament, but he didn't look out of place by any means, going up against the top players in his age group. MacKenzie's upside at the highest level appears limited, but his skating will give him a chance to play NHL games. He is leaving the WHL to join the University of North Dakota this coming season.