Minten scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Golden Knights.

In just his fifth career NHL game and his first of the season, the 2022 second-round pick opened the scoring by snapping home a slick feed from William Nylander midway through the first period. That was all the offense Joseph Woll would need on the night. Minten missed the beginning of the campaign with an ankle injury, but in five games for AHL Toronto after getting healthy he recorded two goals and four points. The 20-year-old has the skills, speed and hockey IQ to fill a middle-six role for the Maple Leafs while the team deals with a rash of injuries, and he even saw some power-play shifts Wednesday. Minten could have some short-term fantasy value until the Toronto forward ranks are closer to full strength.