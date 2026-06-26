Maple Leafs' Gavin McKenna: Top pick overall at Entry Draft

McKenna was the first overall pick by Toronto in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

McKenna's offensive skills are the best in the draft -- he's an absolute wizard with the puck. His edgework makes him highly elusive, and his vision and playmaking are already NHL elite. And he can walk in off the wall and snipe well enough to keep defenders honest. Those skills make McKenna a natural to run the top power-play unit from the half-wall, like Patrick Kane has done for years. Sure, there are plenty of holes in the teenager's game -- he retreats to the perimeter under pressure and shies away from physical contact. And he's been criticized for his defensive effort and his 5v5 play, especially away from the puck. There shouldn't be much concern, however. McKenna will take some time to adjust to the NHL, just like he did to the NCAA. Then watch for him to be in the Calder mix by season's end after skating alongside Auston Matthews, William Nylander and/or John Tavares.