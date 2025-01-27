Head coach Craig Berube said Monday that Tavares (lower body) has resumed skating and will likely participate in a full practice soon, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Tavares has spent the last week and a half on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, but Berube is optimistic that the 34-year-old could be back at practice in a full capacity by the end of the week. If Tavares can meet that timetable, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to game action before the 4 Nations Face-Off.