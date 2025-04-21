Tavares scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.

Tavares' power-play goal at 4:07 of the second period stood as the game-winner. He also set up a William Nylander tally a few minutes later. Tavares was resurgent on offense with 38 goals and 74 points over 75 regular-season outings, though he was a little quieter with five points over eight games to begin April. He'll spend the bulk of his time on the second line while also playing on the first power-play unit, putting him in a good position to rack up points.