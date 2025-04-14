Tavares scored a goal, took four shots and recorded three hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes. He also posted a plus-2 rating.
Tavares extended his point streak to four games with his 38th goal of the season, burying a wrister past Frederik Andersen at the 15:43 mark of the third period. The 34-year-old veteran has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his last 13 outings, tallying 18 points (11 goals, seven helpers), a plus-7 rating, 39 shots, 14 hits and nine blocked shots over that span.
