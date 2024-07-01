Woll (back) signed a three-year, $10.98 million contract with Toronto on Monday.

Woll posted a 12-11-1 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 25 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24. He also went 2-0 with a 0.86 GAA and a .964 save percentage in the playoffs before missing Game 7 against Boston due to a back injury. Woll should be ready for the start of the 2024-25 campaign. He could split starts with whoever Toronto adds during the offseason but might see most of the game action if he can stay healthy.