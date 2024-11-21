Ekman-Larsson produced an assist, two PIM and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Ekman-Larsson has a helper in back-to-back contests following an eight-game slump. He was moved back to the first pairing alongside Morgan Rielly for Wednesday's game after spending some time lower in the lineup. Ekman-Larsson has eight points, 38 shots on net, 31 hits, 23 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 20 appearances. Fantasy managers may be willing to ride through streaky offense since he plays on a strong team and offers category coverage.