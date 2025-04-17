Ekman-Larsson (upper body) will miss his fourth consecutive game Thursday in Detroit, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.
The good news is that coach Craig Berube thinks that Ekman-Larsson will be available for Game 1 of the playoffs versus Ottawa on Sunday. Ekman-Larsson has four goals and 25 assists with 108 hits and 83 blocked shots over 77 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
