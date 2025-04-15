Ekman-Larsson (upper body) won't play against Buffalo on Tuesday and likely won't be an option for Thursday's regular-season finale versus Detroit, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

It's unclear if Ekman-Larsson will be ready for the beginning of the playoffs, but his high threshold for pain could allow him to return to the lineup. He will miss his third straight game versus the Sabres on Tuesday. Ekman-Larsson has compiled four goals, 29 points, 118 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 108 hits across 77 games this campaign.