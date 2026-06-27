Maple Leafs' Patriks Plumins: Value pick for Leafs

Plumins was the 114th overall pick by Toronto in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Plumins spent last season playing professionally, albeit in a lower-level league in his native Latvia. His numbers (1.50 GAA, .927 save percentage in 16 games) were awesome, but it was how he finished his year at the World U18's which had everybody talking. Plumins posted a 1.62 GAA and .947 save percentage in five games for the Latvians, being named the tournament's top goaltender in the process. All goaltenders this age are a major risk, but Plumins has size (6-foot-4) and a history of playing well in big spots, so he's as reasonable a selection as any netminder at this stage of the draft.