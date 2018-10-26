Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Doubtful Saturday
Dermott (illness) will likely miss Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg after coach Mike Babcock told reporters the defenseman would be out "awhile longer", per Mark Masters of TSN.ca.
While Dermott seems poised to miss the Jets, he could still be back in time to face off with the Flames on Monday. At this point, fantasy owners will need to take a wait and see approach in regards to the Ontario native's status. In the meantime, Martin Marincin should continue to fill in on the blue line.
