Nylander scored twice, including the game-winning goal, and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over New Jersey.
The winner was pure Willie magic -- he had just come over the boards and took a stretch pass from Mitch Marner the the offensive blue line, and he wired the puck past Jacob Markstrom's glove on a breakaway. Nylander had been in a bit of a goal slump with just one in his last 11 games (five assists), so this was a great rebound for one of the chillest stars in the league. He also had four shots.
