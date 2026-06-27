Maple Leafs' Zach Olsen: Late riser picked by Leafs

Olsen was the 73rd overall pick by Toronto in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Olsen's stock is way up compared to where it was prior to the year, which is surprising considering he managed just 18 goals and 34 points in 57 games for WHL Saskatoon this past season. Olsen tends to be noticeable whenever he's on the ice. He's extremely physical and competitive, throwing a ton of hits and creating havoc in all three zones. He skates well and his hockey sense is good enough, so Olsen has a path to a bottom-six NHL career even with a limited amount of offensive production. It's not a sexy profile by any means, but it may work out in the long run. Olsen, a Calgary native, is on the move to Colorado College for the upcoming season.