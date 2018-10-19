The Hurricanes placed Fora on unconditional waivers Friday, as the club intends to buy out his contract. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It will cost the Hurricanes an average of $116,667 over the next two years to terminate Fora's contract, but the team will still net $466,667 in total savings by processing the transaction. He signed a two-year, entry-level deal in June, but only ended up appearing in one game for AHL Charlotte.