Michael Fora: Placed on unconditional waivers
The Hurricanes placed Fora on unconditional waivers Friday, as the club intends to buy out his contract. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
It will cost the Hurricanes an average of $116,667 over the next two years to terminate Fora's contract, but the team will still net $466,667 in total savings by processing the transaction. He signed a two-year, entry-level deal in June, but only ended up appearing in one game for AHL Charlotte.
