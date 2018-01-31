Mike Weber: Joining coaching ranks

Weber will take on a coaching role with OHL Windsor following his retirement from professional hockey, Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News reports.

Weber started the 2017-18 campaign with Frolunda HC of the Swedish league, but opted to hang up his skates. Drafted by the Sabres in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh native spent parts of nine seasons with Buffalo -- along with a brief stop in Washington -- and played in 351 NHL games. In those contests, the defenseman notched nine goals, 44 helpers and 437 PIM. The 30-year-old returns to the Spitfires, with whom he played the bulk of his junior hockey.