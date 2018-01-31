Mike Weber: Joining coaching ranks
Weber will take on a coaching role with OHL Windsor following his retirement from professional hockey, Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News reports.
Weber started the 2017-18 campaign with Frolunda HC of the Swedish league, but opted to hang up his skates. Drafted by the Sabres in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh native spent parts of nine seasons with Buffalo -- along with a brief stop in Washington -- and played in 351 NHL games. In those contests, the defenseman notched nine goals, 44 helpers and 437 PIM. The 30-year-old returns to the Spitfires, with whom he played the bulk of his junior hockey.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...