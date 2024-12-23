Brown notched an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Brown has three goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 30-year-old winger shouldn't be expected to add consistent offense from the third line, but he can chip in as a depth scorer while staying in the lineup for his steady defensive play. He's now at 14 points, 52 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 34 appearances, two points better than his performance over 71 regular-season contests in 2023-24.