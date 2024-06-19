Brown scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Brown scored for the first time since May 25, tallying the opening goal Tuesday at 5:30 of the first period. The winger hasn't made a huge impact this postseason, but he has six points, 13 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 17 contests in a bottom-six role. As evidenced by his goal Tuesday, he's a plus on the penalty kill for the Oilers, which has likely contributed to him keeping his spot in the lineup since early in the second round.