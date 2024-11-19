Skinner had three shots on net and was minus-1 in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Canadiens.

It was the seventh consecutive game off the scoresheet for Skinner, who had been to contribute more than he has this season. The winger entered the night with just six points at minus-7 in 18 outings and was recently dropped to the fourth line, per Allan Mitchell of The Athletic. Skinner, who averaged a tick above 10 minutes TOI the previous three games, was on ice for 12:19 (15 shifts) on Monday, as the Oilers dressed only 11 forwards.