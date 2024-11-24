Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.
Draisaitl set up a Vasily Podkolzin goal in the first period and then netted the game-winning tally himself midway through the second. This was Draisaitl's third straight game with a goal, and he has seven tallies and seven assists over his last eight outings. For the season, the 29-year-old superstar is at 16 goals, 14 helpers, 60 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 22 appearances. He has a share of the league lead in goals and is one of eight players to reach the 30-point mark so far.
