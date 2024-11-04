Hyman scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Hyman deked around Dan Vladar and roofed a backhand from in close to restore the Oilers' lead at 10:10 of the third period. This was Hyman's second game in a row with a goal and his first multi-point effort of the season. Those are signs he's thawing out after an ice-cold start. The winger has four points, 33 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM and a plus-7 rating through 12 contests this season.