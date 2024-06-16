Stolarz allowed three goals on 20 shots in relief of Sergei Bobrovsky in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Few goalies in the world could stop the Oilers with their backs against the wall Saturday. Stolarz had never played in an NHL playoff game, and it was nearly two months to the day since he last drew into a game, as Bobrovsky had played every minute of the Panthers' playoff run so far. Head coach Paul Maurice is likely to go right back to Bobrovsky for Game 5 on Tuesday, so Stolarz seems unlikely to play again unless Bobrovsky struggles again or suffers an injury.