Forsling registered an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Forsling was limited on offense in December, earning three points with 47 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 13 hits and a plus-2 rating over 13 games for the month. He made an early contribution by setting up Eetu Luostarinen's opening goal at 3:04 of the first period. Forsling remains in a top-pairing role, where he's earned 14 points, 95 shots on net, 42 blocks, 34 hits and a plus-19 rating over 38 appearances this season.