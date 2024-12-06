Samoskevich was called up from AHL Charlotte on Friday.

Samoskevich can return to the Panthers' roster now that Chris Driedger's no longer needed for goaltending depth. Sergei Bobrovsky (personal) should also be available for the Panthers on Saturday versus the Sharks. Samoskevich could be occasionally dropped from the roster since the Panthers are dealing with a tight cap situation and he is still waivers-exempt. The 22-year-old has nine points over 22 appearances and will compete with Jonah Gadjovich for fourth-line minutes.