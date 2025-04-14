Samoskevich (rest) won't be in the lineup versus the Rangers on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Samoskevich will get the game off to rest, but he could return to action versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday in Florida's regular-season finale. He has accounted for 15 goals, 31 points, 126 shots on net and 133 hits through 71 appearances this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Nets another game-winner•
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Records power-play assist•
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Nets power-play goal•
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Helps out on power play•
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Nets lone goal in Saturday's loss•
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Adds pair of power-play assists•