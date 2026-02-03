Bennett exited Monday's game against the Sabres early with an upper-body injury and will not return.

After skating just over five minutes in the first period, Bennett was ultimately ruled out before the start of the third period. The injury comes at a rough time for the 29-year-old center, who was in the midst of an 11-point, 12-game stretch and was a top candidate to potentially replace Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) on Team Canada, if Cirelli's injury is serious enough to keep him out through the Olympic break. Regardless, Bennett will have two chances to return to Florida's lineup before the Olympic break, with the first being Wednesday versus the Bruins. The veteran center can be considered day-to-day until the team provides further information.