Knight will tend the twine on the road against the Devils on Tuesday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

Knight has seen limited action in recent weeks, but he'll start in the second half of a back-to-back set after Sergei Bobrovsky starts Monday's road matchup against the Flyers. Knight has made six starts since the beginning of December, going 3-2-1 with a 3.45 GAA and .864 save percentage during that time. The Devils will pose a challenge, as they rank 11th in the NHL with 3.16 goals per game.