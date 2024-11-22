Knight gave up two goals on 19 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Blackhawks' goals against Knight came on a power play and a breakaway, so it's not all his fault. He did fine to keep the game close, but it wasn't a dominant performance in net by any means. Knight has lost his last two starts, giving up five goals on 42 shots in that span. For the season, he's 3-3-0 with a 2.72 GAA and an .897 save percentage across seven appearances. Sergei Bobrovsky will likely be back in goal for Saturday's home game against the Avalanche.