O'Connor notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

O'Connor has earned three points over his last three outings. The 26-year-old had been quiet over the previous seven contests, so there's no guarantee he'll be stable on offense going forward. He continues to play in a third-line role, though he's also picked up some power-play time lately, which gives him a better opportunity to produce. O'Connor has 13 points, 60 shots on net, 37 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 41 appearances.