O'Connor notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

O'Connor snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. Over the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Canucks signed O'Connor to a two-year contract extension, which signals he's going to be a part of the team's middle six for a while. The 26-year-old has three points over eight contests since Vancouver acquired him from Pittsburgh, and he's at 19 points, 96 shots on net, 59 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 61 appearances this season.