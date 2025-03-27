O'Connor notched two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Both helpers came in the third period as the Canucks pulled away. It was O'Connor's first multi-point performance since Jan. 9, and in 21 appearances since coming over from the Penguins at the end of January, he's produced four goals and eight points.
More News
-
Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Opens scoring in win•
-
Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Registers shorthanded helper•
-
Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Lends assist Thursday•
-
Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Inks two-year extension•
-
Canucks' Drew O'Connor: Converts penalty shot in overtime•