Bunting scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Bunting has three goals over his last two games and a total of 12 points, including six on the power play, across his last 12 outings. His goal Saturday tied the contest at 1-1 in the third period. This resurgence has Bunting up to 19 points (eight on the power play), 75 shots on net, 43 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-11 rating 36 appearances. He can bring both offense and agitation, leading to a few avenues of production for fantasy purposes.