Graves suited up in a sixth straight game in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Graves hadn't played in that many consecutive games since December. The 29-year-old's playing-time outlook improved when the Penguins traded Marcus Pettersson to the Canucks, opening up a spot on the left side of the defense while newcomer Vincent Desharnais operates on the right side. Graves has consistently played over Ryan Shea over the last couple of weeks. For the season, Graves is still struggling -- he has yet to record a point while posting a minus-9 rating, 25 PIM, 26 shots on net, 44 hits and 48 blocked shots over 39 appearances.