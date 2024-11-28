Jarry stopped 25 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Canucks.

Jarry registered just his second win of the season and first since Oct. 14. The Canucks almost pulled off the comeback after trailing 5-1 in the middle frame, but Jarry did just enough to help Pittsburgh snap its three-game losing streak. The 29-year-old is 1-2-1 and has conceded 15 goals on 131 shots over four appearances since returning from a conditioning stint with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Overall, the British Columbia native is up to a 2-3-1 record, .868 save percentage and 4.34 GAA through seven outings.