Jarry stopped 33 of 38 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. The sixth goal was an empty-netter in the third period.

Jarry was making his first appearance for the Penguins since Oct. 16, when he gave up three goals on five shots before he was pulled just past the midway mark of the first period versus Buffalo, and this game didn't go the way he would've probably wanted it. Even though Jarry gained some confidence following a two-week stint in the minors with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, his struggles at the NHL level are too evident to overlook. Through four outings this season, Jarry has gone 1-2-0 with a 5.37 GAA and a woeful .847 save percentage.