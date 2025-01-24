Annunen will start on the road versus the Sharks on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Juuse Saros struggled Tuesday against the Sharks at home, and head coach Andrew Brunette will spare him having to face them again in such short order. Instead, Annunen will get the nod after picking up a win in relief in Tuesday's game. Annunen has allowed five goals on 70 shots while winning all three of his outings in January, and this is a favorable matchup for him to keep the good times rolling.