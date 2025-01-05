Annunen will protect the road goal versus the Flames on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Annunen is set to start the second half of a back-to-back after Juuse Saros pitched a shutout Friday in Vancouver. The 24-year-old Annunen allowed five goals on 38 shots against the Wild on Tuesday, taking the loss while playing in a back-to-back situation again. The Predators' schedule stretches out a bit after Saturday, so Annunen may not see as much playing time in the near future.