Saros stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Kings.

The Predators managed only 16 shots on the night, so while Saros played well, he had no margin for error. The 29-year-old goalie's 3-6-1 record through 10 starts owes more to his struggling offense than his own performance. Although his 2.83 GAA and .902 save percentage through 10 outings this season isn't ideal, he's being dragged down by two rough starts -- the 29-year-old has allowed three or fewer goals in his other eight appearances.