Saros posted a 27-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

This was Saros' fourth shutout of the season, two of which have come over his last six starts. That matches his career high for shutouts in a season. It's about the only thing going right for Saros in a rough year -- he's at 9-16-6 with a 2.72 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 31 appearances. Saros trails only Connor Hellebuyck (five) in shutouts this season. Justus Annunen is likely to handle the second half of a back-to-back Saturday in Calgary.