Wiesblatt was recalled by the Predators on Thursday, John Glennon of NHL.com reports.

Wiesblatt has yet to make his NHL debut, but he'll join the Predators as the team could be shorthanded in the near future. Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Adam Wilsby (upper body) are both dealing with injuries, while Zachary L'Heureux could be facing a suspension after slew-footing Jared Spurgeon on Tuesday. Over 27 appearances with AHL Milwaukee this year, Wiesblatt has logged seven goals, seven assists and 45 PIM.