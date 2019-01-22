Predators' Patrick Harper: Struggles continue at Boston University
Harper picked up a goal and two assists in Boston University's 7-2 win over Merrimack on Tuesday.
It was easily Harper's best performance of the season. A point-per-game player throughout his first two years with the Terriers, Harper has just two goals and 12 points in 21 games this season. The 2016 fifth-round selection is severely undersized (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) and his professional future is bleak if he isn't putting the puck in the net. Nashville seems unlikely to offer Harper a contract this spring unless he finds his game the remainder of the season.
