Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Dealing with upper-body issue
Grimaldi (upper body) is out Monday against the Wild and should be considered day-to-day.
News of Grimaldi's injury surfaced just prior to warmups in Minnesota so it's unclear when or where he sustained it. The 26-year-old has 13 points in 53 games this season but has been held without a point in the last six contests.
More News
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Sits out most of Saturday's game•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Tallies two helpers•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Chips in assist•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Finds way back into lineup•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Watching from press box•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...