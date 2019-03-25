Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Dealing with upper-body issue

Grimaldi (upper body) is out Monday against the Wild and should be considered day-to-day.

News of Grimaldi's injury surfaced just prior to warmups in Minnesota so it's unclear when or where he sustained it. The 26-year-old has 13 points in 53 games this season but has been held without a point in the last six contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories